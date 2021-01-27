Mahama went to court to create '2024 sympathy' - Lawyer Sambian

Sulley Sambian, Private Legal Practitioner

Private Legal Practitioner Sulley Sambian has said that the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 election petition creates the impression the National Democratic Congress was robbed in the elections.

Also, to predispose John Dramani Mahama to sympathy votes in 2024 in the most likely event that he is presented as the party's flagbearer.



According to him, the NDC's election petition is never intended to have the court order a rerun between John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because they are very much aware that John was beaten fair and square.



He indicated that It's therefore not surprising that they keep filing frivolous applications knowing fully well that they will be dismissed by the court.



To him, supporters of the National Democratic Congress should wise up because their leadership is just joking with their emotions.



READ HIS WRITEUP BELOW:

The whole petition by the NDC in my view is intended to achieve two objectives, namely, create the impression the NDC was robbed in the elections and by that, predispose John Mahama to sympathy votes in 2024 in the most likely event that he is presented as the party’s flagbearer.



It is never intended to have the court order a rerun between John Mahama and Nana Addo because they are very much aware that John was beaten fair and square



It’s therefore not surprising that they keep filing frivolous applications knowing fully well that they will be dismissed by the court.



My dear NDC followers please shine your eyes, the petition is an empty one. Does it not strike you that the petitioner is not in a hurry to have the case determined on its merits? Do you know why they keep filing processes, provocative as they may be every other day? Let me tell you: they are simply psyching you up to accept the verdict of the court because of the precedence of dismissed applications… And whilst at it let me prophesy to you that more applications will be filed.



It should not even surprise you if they begin provoking the judges so they can lose their cool whilst in the process of adjudicating on this matter. These are old tricks found in ancient books!





On a normal day, this case from the respective pleadings filed should be determined summarily. No wonder the Respondents are arguing that the petition does not disclose a reasonable cause of action, and are insisting that the court sets that issue up for legal arguments. But you see, the Supreme Court in its wisdom has rather stated that it will consider the issue in its ruling after taking evidence. Much as I disagree with the Supreme Court on this, I am consoled by the fact that a full trial will further expose the lies the NDC leadership has been telling their followers.











