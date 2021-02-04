Mahama will follow case to the very end regardless of setbacks – Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Former Attorney General

A spokesperson for the John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 Election Petition case, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong has indicated that John Dramani Mahama will follow its case to the end regardless of the setbacks.

Her comments come on the back of a unanimous decision of the panel that the petitioner has not been able to demonstrate that he does not have duplicate copies of those documents.



But speaking to the media after Wednesday’s sitting, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong indicated that regardless of the various applications that have been dismissed by the court, John Dramani Mahama will follow the case to the end.



She indicated the petitioner still has a strong case.

“…We’ll go through the case till the very end, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong said at a Press conference after Wednesday’s sitting.



