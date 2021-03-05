MahamaIsASoreLoser takes over Twitter trends

A new hashtag on Twitter, #MahamaIsASoreLoser, has taken over the trends.
In tweets mostly shared by users on their reactions from yesterday's Final Verdict on the 2020 Election Petition, where the Supreme Court basically told the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, that he had no case, people have been mocking the former president.
While some of the users presented a few reasons for their reasons for jumping onto the hashtag, others are simply using it as a means to express how they feel about the case that John Mahama took to the highest court of the land.
A few others are taking advantage to also celebrate their heroes from the petition, many of whom are counsels involved in the case that lasted from January 24, to March 4, 2021.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was reaffirmed as elected president by the Supreme Court's ruling, led by Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.
Becoming a president in his dreams. Accept facts Mr. Man #MahamaIsASoreLoser pic.twitter.com/7dgvHoMsj7— Confidence KG
NDC party has never gotten 50%+1 since 2000— LE
Gyae menka nkoaaa. #MahamaIsASoreLoser
