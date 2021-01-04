Maintain Oquaye as speaker to calm the heated race - Prof Adei

Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Professor Stephen Adei, has implored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain the current Speaker of Parliament rather than selecting a new face.

This, he believes, is necessary to beat down the heat surrounding the race to the speakership.



“There is too much turbulence at this time for you to go and bring a new Speaker [of Parliament], Professor Stephen Adei has said.



The NDPC chairman who spoke Joy FM mentioned that, for “continuity” sake in the 8th Parliament, he will maintain Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye as Speaker of Parliament.

“If I were in Akufo-Addo’s shoes, I would have maintained the present Speaker at least for now, and advise him that in about a year or two time, he should voluntarily resign.”



Prof Adei justifying his position said “there is too much turbulence at this time for you to now go and bring a different person, “this is what I would have done straight away.”



“But this is a case whereby I expect NDC will nominate somebody, NPP will nominate somebody, there will be a secret ballot, and then... but there are many candidates from Papa Owusu Ankomah to Alban Bagbin all of them can be very good Speakers,” he added.