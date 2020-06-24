General News

Majority Leader explains absence of losing NPP MPs from Parliament

The Majority Leader in Parliament has blamed the inability of defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) to report to Parliament on Tuesday due to condolences and consolations they are receiving from their supporters.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said in the traditional setting if one loses in an election, his supporters want to console with the candidate and the same thing applies to the winners, who also receive congratulatory messages from well-wishers, he added.



He said this prevents the defeated MPs from reporting to Parliament the first working day after their victory or defeat.



Only seven out of the 40 MPs who lost Saturday’s primaries were in Parliament on Tuesday, June 23.



Speaking in an interview on Onua TV’s Maakye on Wednesday, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explained that a loss in elections attracts people coming to console the candidate.



The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region said “you can’t leave them. You have to be with them”.



He said those who lost must take the opportunity to talk and advise supporters and urge them to support the party.





Approach defeating MPs



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he has spoken to most of the defeated MPs to encourage them to continue supporting the party.



“I have spoken to most of the defeated MPs and they are rather inspiring me to lead the party in Parliament because they are looking at the greater picture, and that is winning the 2020 elections.”









