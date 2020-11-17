Man attempts suicide after shooting another man in road rage

A 31-year-old man, Samson Zabanga who shot another man, Kwame Amoah, has shot himself at Ayeduase near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He, however, attempted suicide by shooting himself when he came to the realisation that his life was in danger after onlookers began to attack him by pelting stones at his vehicle.



Narrating the incident, an eyewitness told Class FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that Mr Zabanga shot Mr Amoah when he attempted separating them in a heated confrontation.



Confirming the incident, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the Police information command centre received a call from Ayeduase in the morning of Tuesday, 17 November 2020, that a young man had shot himself after shooting another person so the patrol teams moved swiftly to the crime scene.



He explained that: “So far, what we have gathered from the scene of crime indicate that this young man, Samson Zabanga 31 was driving a KIA Optima private car with registration number GR 2019-17 and it’s being alleged that he accused an oncoming vehicle of reckless driving and so this brought an argument between him and the other person whose name has been given to police as Kwame Amoah, 52.

“In the course of the argument, it’s alleged that Kwame Amoah slapped him and he also slapped him back. During the road rage, he went into his vehicle, picked a foreign pistol loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition, shot the other person in the lower abdomen. So when he shot the person, the onlookers around attacked him by pelting stones at his vehicle and sensing danger, he moved the vehicle to the Access Bank. Realising that his life was in danger, he attempted suicide by firing the pistol. As we speak, he has also sustained injuries in the head and he is at the Komfo Anokye Hospital in a very critical condition.”



“He’s, however, receiving treatment. The other person who was also shot in the lower abdomen is also receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and also in very critical condition,” the Regional Police PRO said.



He further revealed that both the suspect and victim are being protected at the hospital by the Police and investigations will continue when both recover.



The Police emphasised that it was not a robbery and stressed that it was road rage.