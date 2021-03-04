Man dies at Supreme Court after Election petition judgement

A yet to be identified man has reportedly died at the premises of the Supreme Court shortly after the apex court delivered its judgement on the election petition.

The man who collapsed when the 2nd Respondent spokespersons were addressing the media was rushed to the Supreme Court first aid department but reportedly died shortly afterwards.



A video in the possession of Starrfm.com.gh shows a Police vehicle conveying the remains of the unknown man to the morgue.



It is, however, not known if he collapsed as a result of the verdict of the Supreme Court and from an unknown ailment.



The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court has dismissed former President John Mahama’s suit challenging the 2020 election results.



In reading the judgment on Thursday, March 4, 2020, Chief Justice, Anim Yeboah stated that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt. He added that the errors announced by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, which were subsequently corrected cannot be used to invalidate the election.



According to the Supreme Court, the errors announced by Jean Mensa did not adversely affect any of the candidates in the 2020 elections. The Supreme Court also held that the petitioner failed to adduce enough evidence to merit a re-run between himself and President Akufo-Addo.





The Chief Justice in reading the judgment also described as fanciful the witness statement by Michael Kpessa-Whyte and Rojo Mettle-Nunoo.



Justice Anim Yeboah said the two witnesses had themselves to blame after abandoning their duty in the strongroom since they were under no obligations to leave when their work in the room was not finished.



Mr Mahama who re-contested the election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), took the Electoral Commission to court, challenging the validity of the Commission’s 9th December 2020 declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the poll.



Mr Mahama also contended in his petition that, President Akufo-Addo did not meet the constitutional threshold for election to the high office of the president yet was so declared.



He was praying the court in the last two months, albeit amidst strong opposition from lawyers for President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission, to nullify the declaration and to cause a re-run between him and President Akufo-Addo.