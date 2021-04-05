May we have fear for absolutely nothing – Ablakwa prays

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ should increase the faith of everyone.

In a tweet after church service on Sunday, April 4, he said “Thank you St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Juapong. Always a blessing to be with my beloved constituents.



“Christ defeated death. Nothing is impossible for Him. May we increase our faith and have fear for absolutely nothing.”



Mr Ablakwa resigned from the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

He said in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



