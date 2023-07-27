Meet KNUST's first-ever female SRC president

Yvonne Osei Adobea is the first female SRC president in KNUST

In a groundbreaking moment for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), history was made as Yvonne Osei Adobea emerged victorious in the Students Representative Council (SRC) election, becoming the institution's first-ever female SRC President since its establishment 71 years ago.

Yvonne Osei Adobea's achievement came after a hard-fought election against five other contenders. The third-year Sociology student garnered an impressive 8,282 votes, securing a decisive victory over her main opponent, Abraham Rockson, who obtained 4,568 votes.



The KNUST's SRC general election took place on July 26, 2023, drawing significant attention from the university community. Yvonne's victory resonated with students, faculty, and alumni alike, symbolizing a step forward in gender representation and female leadership within the institution.



The news of Yvonne Osei Adobea's historic win quickly spread across various platforms, and the official KNUST campus-based Twitter handle, "Voice of KNUST," announced, "HISTORY MADE: Yvonne Osei Addobea becomes the first female KNUST SRC President."



The young leader's journey to the presidency was marked by determination and perseverance. After an unsuccessful attempt in the SRC election last year, Yvonne made a strong comeback, rallying support and connecting with students across the campus.



Prior to her election, Yvonne had actively engaged as a student activist, advocating against the abolishment of the University's Junior Common Room system. She demonstrated her passion for student welfare and her commitment to improving campus life during a period of unrest between Unity Hall and University Hall.

Yvonne Osei Adobea's educational journey began at Serwaa Nyarko Girls Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, where she laid the foundation for her future endeavors. Her election as the SRC President marks not only a milestone for herself but also a historic moment for single-sex schools, as she becomes the first female from such an institution to hold this prestigious position in Kwame Nkrumah University.



As the first female to assume this leadership role, Yvonne's presidency carries a weight of responsibility and expectations.





