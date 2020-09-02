Meet the eight KNUST students who graduated with first-class Law degree this year

General News Wed, 2 Sep 2020
Click for Market Deals →
Eight students will, this year, be graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Faculty of Law with first-class degree honours.
The eight include six males and two females.
They are Kofi Kusi-Oduro Asumadu, Benjamin Bentsi-Enchill, Matilda Akayesi, Lord Fiifi Sampson, Ezekiel Codjoe, Adwoa Serwaa Asamoah, Ezekiel Osei, and Evans Arthur.
Source: universnewsroom.com
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- KNUST strengthens ties with institutions in Ashanti Region
- KNUST appoints Prof. Agyare as Povost of College of Health Sciences
- President, Asantehene congratulate KNUST’s first female Vice-Chancellor
- KNUST's first female vice-chancellor promises 'one student one laptop'
- Prof. Rita Dickson sets eyes on programmes to deepen employment creation
- Read all related articles