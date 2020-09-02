General News

Meet the eight KNUST students who graduated with first-class Law degree this year

Some graduates from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology . File photo

Eight students will, this year, be graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Faculty of Law with first-class degree honours.

The eight include six males and two females.



They are Kofi Kusi-Oduro Asumadu, Benjamin Bentsi-Enchill, Matilda Akayesi, Lord Fiifi Sampson, Ezekiel Codjoe, Adwoa Serwaa Asamoah, Ezekiel Osei, and Evans Arthur.







Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.