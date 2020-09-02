9
General News Wed, 2 Sep 2020

Meet the eight KNUST students who graduated with first-class Law degree this year

KNUST GRADUATES 2020 NEW.jpeg Some graduates from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology . File photo

Eight students will, this year, be graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Faculty of Law with first-class degree honours.

The eight include six males and two females.

They are Kofi Kusi-Oduro Asumadu, Benjamin Bentsi-Enchill, Matilda Akayesi, Lord Fiifi Sampson, Ezekiel Codjoe, Adwoa Serwaa Asamoah, Ezekiel Osei, and Evans Arthur.



Source: universnewsroom.com

