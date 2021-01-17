Mistakes in NDC's election petition is God speaking to them - NPP communicator

Dennis Miracles Aboagye a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the fact that there were mistakes in Mahama's election petition, is God speaking to them.
"...it is the same mistakes that the Electoral Commission made and they corrected themselves that they (NDC) are using against them in court. The God of Akufo-Addo has simply taught them (NDC) a lesson that they can also make mistakes," he said on Peace FM's The Platform programme.
Meanwhile, Miracle believes the "NDC is preparing the minds of their members; so that when they lose the case in court, they will blame it on the fact that most of the judges were appointed by Akufo-Addo"
Listen to him in the video below:
- Akufo-Addo responds to John Mahama’s amended election petition
- The spirit of Rawlings will see NDC through Supreme Court petition – Ofosu-Ampofo
- Election Petition: Note the difference between the 2012 and 2020 Court
- Supreme Court’s decision to televise petition not based on NDC’s motion - Yaw Buaben Asamoa
- 2020 Election Petition: Composition of Supreme court panel unfair - Lawyer
- Read all related articles