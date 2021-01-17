Mistakes in NDC's election petition is God speaking to them - NPP communicator

Dennis Miracles Aboagye a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the fact that there were mistakes in Mahama's election petition, is God speaking to them.

"...it is the same mistakes that the Electoral Commission made and they corrected themselves that they (NDC) are using against them in court. The God of Akufo-Addo has simply taught them (NDC) a lesson that they can also make mistakes," he said on Peace FM's The Platform programme.



Meanwhile, Miracle believes the "NDC is preparing the minds of their members; so that when they lose the case in court, they will blame it on the fact that most of the judges were appointed by Akufo-Addo"

Listen to him in the video below:



