MoMo agent allegedly commits suicide after being duped GH₵15,000 by fraudsters

The deceased was found by his wife hanging in their room

A 30-year-old mobile money vendor Francis Larbie took his own life by hanging in Awutu Bawjiase, within the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The suicide was reportedly prompted by a GH₵15,000 debt incurred after the deceased fell prey to mobile money fraudsters.



Reports sayt Larbie, employed as a mobile money vendor, received a deceptive call from fraudsters who falsely claimed that his sister in the United Kingdom had sent him items that needed immediate retrieval. In the process, he lost GH₵15,000, which was part of the company's capital.



Upon discovering the fraud, Larbie informed his employer of the unfortunate incident, only to face mounting pressure from the boss to repay the lost amount. The boss asserted that he had taken a loan for the company and needed Larbie to settle the debt.



His boss reportedly intensified the pressure by repeatedly calling Larbie's wife while she was in church, demanding the repayment. Despite numerous attempts, Larbie did not answer the calls.



Upon returning home, Larbie's wife found him hanging in their room, having allegedly committed suicide by using a sponge.

In the wake of this tragedy, the bereaved family has taken a stance against repaying the money owed to the employer, attributing Larbie's suicide to the relentless pressure exerted by the boss.



GA/DO



