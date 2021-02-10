Mount the witness box like Afari Gyan did – Suhuyini dares Jean Mensa

MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament, Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has challenged the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa to mount the witness box just as her predecessor Dr. Afari Gyan did in the 2012 election petition.

“The argument of whether the EC boss should get into the box shouldn’t have happened. When Afari-Gyan’s last election was challenged, he went into the witness box to clear any doubt people may have about the EC,” the former broadcaster told GHone TV Wednesday.



The Supreme Court will on Thursday rule if the EC boss should mount the witness box as argued by lawyer for the Petitioner Tsatsu Tsikata.



Lawyers of the 1st Respondent, Justin Amenuvor, said the Petitioner has not made any case as far as the petition is concerned and therefore wish to wave the rights to call any witness, even though Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC, had had a witness statement filed on her behalf.

Akoto Ampaw, counsel for the 2nd Respondent also argued that the witness Statement filed has not been tendered and will not be relied on.



However, Mr. Tsikata making his legal submission said the matter before the court is not a normal civil trial but rather an election petition with different characteristics.



Mr Tsikata argued that what the clear interest of justice requires is not for the Chairperson of the EC to evade cross-examination.