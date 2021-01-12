Muntaka's dishonourable accusations must be ignored - Davis Opoku Ansah

Davis Opoku Ansah, MP, Mpraeso Constituency

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency, Honourable Davis Opoku Ansah, has admonished the public to disregard the 'irresponsible' accusations of Hon Muntaka Mubaraka against the judiciary.

Mr Opoku, popularly knows as OPK, said the allegations by the Asawase Constituency lawmaker which he described as dishonourable must not be entertained.



He said if Honourable Muntaka had evidence to his claims he should use the appropriate channels in addressing them rather than sitting on TV to denigrate the judiciary.



The Mpraeso Constituency MP made these remarks on the back of earlier accusations made by the Asawase lawmaker that a Justice of the Supreme Court attempted to influence an NDC MP in the selection of a speaker of Parliament.



He said: "Such irresponsible commentary is an affront on the dignity of our judiciary and only aimed at denigrating the Justices of the Supreme Court for apparent yet parochial interests."

"As a new member of Parliament, I was somewhat scandalised by the un-parliamentary display and shenanigans orchestrated by no less a person than the Minority Chief Whip," he added.



He said it was the duty of all well-meaning Ghanaians to protect the guardian-protectors of the constitution.





