My parents' divorce affected my dream of becoming a footballer - Female barber

Married couples usually dread the possibility of divorce due to its unfavourable consequences.

One of the biggest harms of this is the pain it causes to innocent children.



Peace, a female barber shared how her dream of becoming a footballer was shattered due to her parents’ separation.



Speaking with Victoria Kyei Baffour on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People, the female barber stated that she felt uncomfortable after her parents divorced and soon began a marital journey with new people.



She further stated that as a result of that, she felt uneasy at the home she used to know and that compelled her to leave Benin for Ghana.



Peace mentioned that her choice to depart impacted her aspirations of becoming a soccer player.



“I actually wanted to play football but since my parents are no longer together, I didn’t feel myself at home because mummy has married a different man and daddy also married a different woman. I was the only child they gave birth to so, I decided to enter the street and be myself”, she said.

Peace left home and ended up in Ghana to hustle.



Upon arriving in the country, she had to hustle to make ends meet, and to achieve that, she trained herself in the barbering business which has been her means of survival for 10 years.



If you desire to lend a helping hand to Peace, kindly send an email to GhanaWeb at editor@ghanaweb.com:



Watch the interview below:







