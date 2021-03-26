NCCE holds post-election engagement on tolerance

Josephine Nkrumah, Chair of the National Commission for Civic Education

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) through its Asuogyaman District Office, in the Eastern Region, has rolled-out post-election engagement on peace and tolerance for the youth.

The project, in collaboration with UNESCO, engaged the youth on the need to protect the 1992 Constitution at all times, ensure peaceful inter-party and intra-party activities.



It also seeks to build among the youth the culture of tolerance to ensure that the nation develops in an environment of peace.



Speaking at the workshop at Atimpoku on Friday, Madam Agnes Asantewaa NCCE Eastern Regional Programmes Officer urged the youth to develop the culture, ability, and willingness to tolerate the existence of opinions or behaviour that one dislikes or disagrees with.



She noted that people must develop the capacity to endure even in the face of extreme provocation, “in life there are several things that we may dislike, we must make room for all those that we find offensive, either move away from the presence of the offensive conduct”.



Madam Asantewaa, therefore, urged the youth to be peace ambassadors, abhor violence and create room to tolerate divergence views without being physically and emotionally abusive.



The programme was on the theme: " Empowering the Youth to Stand up for Peace and National Unity".

Madam Joyce Affutu, NCCE Director of Communication, charged the youth to serve as peer educators; “It's no secret that the youth are often the perpetrators of election and related violence, acting out of ignorance of the various rules or regulations”.



She explained that the NCCE and partners embarked on the training to equip the youth on the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act, 214), Vigilantism, and Related Offenses Act, 2019 (Act, 999).



She entreated the public to secure a Police permit before embarking on any form of demonstration.



Participants were also taken through Grievances Handling Procedures and Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism.



Mr Prince Albert Koomson, Eastern Regional Secretary of National Peace Council enlightened the participants on the Code of Conduct for Political Parties.



He said the Roadmap to Ending Political Party Vigilantism in Ghana is to discourage the youths from indulging in political party vigilantism and its related violence.