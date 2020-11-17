NDC Bahrain-Chapter eulogizes Jerry John Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

Source: Edwin Laryea, Contributor

It is with great sorrow that we learned of the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

NDC Bahrain-Chapter on behalf of all its members, send our deepest condolences to President Rawlings’ family, the National Democratic Congress and people of Ghana at this difficult time. NDC Bahrain- Chapter mourns with you and celebrate the extraordinary life of this remarkable man and leader who devoted his life to the principles of “Probity and Accountability.”



A national icon known for championing social justice, modesty, and moral values. A selfless leader who was instrumental in the fight against poverty and food security. We cannot forget his 1993 Hunger Project cash prize of $50,000 which he used as seed money to sponsor the establishment of the University for Development Studies (UDS).



President Rawlings was known throughout the country and beyond for his courage, for being down to earth, and for his ability to connect with the ordinary people.



He was at the forefront of the struggle to bring improvement to all manner of people and we dare say he is the founder of Ghana’s modern democracy.



His passing is a loss for his family, the great NDC party, people of Ghana, and the world at large. He will be missed, particularly as we strive to uproot the canker of corruption that has bedevilled the nation and impeded development.



Demirifa due; due ne amanehunu, Chairman Rawlings. May His soul rest in the bosom of his Maker.

Long live Ghana. Long live the NDC. Long live his ideals.



Signed



E. Laryea



Secretary





