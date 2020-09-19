NDC Manifesto is ‘apor’ and ‘okada’ manifesto – NPP’s Richard Asante Yeboah lashes

Richard Asante Yeboah, Deputy National Communications Director for NPP

Deputy National Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Asante Yeboah, has labelled the NDC Manifesto as ‘okada’ and ‘apor’ manifesto.

He remarked: “The NDC manifesto doesn’t contain anything innovative, it’s just a rehash of the 2012 and 2016 manifesto.



“They copied aspects of the NPP manifesto with some instances where they changed the wording. In other instances they copied word for word so their manifesto is just an ‘apor’.



“You can’t compare an ‘okada’ manifesto to our NPP manifesto which talks about free SHS, planting for food and jobs. So in summary I call the NDC manifesto an okada and ‘apor’ manifesto,” he claimed.

Richard Asante Yeboah went further to reveal that before anyone conceive the idea of becoming a president at least the person must know certain challenges which confront the citizenry.



“We were told that they the NDC went around the country to seek for opinions from Ghanaians, but if you don’t know the problems facing Ghanaians then you don’t even need to conceive the idea to become President,” he told Shaq B on Darling FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Apart from the initial launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Manifesto in Accra, the party moved to Kumasi the Ashanti Regional capital where they explained details to the Ghanaian voters.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.