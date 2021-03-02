NDC, NPP commit to peace after meeting with National Security Ministry

National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party supporters have been urged to maintain peace

The two major political parties of the country have committed to preserving the peace in the aftermath of the verdict on the election petition.

They have resolved to urge their supporters to exercise restraint and desist from any provocative acts that could undermine law and order after Thursday’s judgement by the Supreme Court.



These commitments were reached at the 3rd Consultative Meeting by the Ministry of National Security, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held on Thursday, February 25.



The Meeting was chaired by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare with 30 personalities in attendance.



Among the personalities were Presidential Advisor on Security Brigadier General (rtd) Emmanuel Okyere, National Security Minister-designate Albert Kan-Dapaah, Interior Minister-designate Ambrose Dery, Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh and Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Seth Amoama.



The NDC was represented by former National Security Minister Kofi Totobi Quakyi, former National Security Coordinator Lt Col (rtd) Larry Gbevlo Lartey, former Deputy National Security Coordinator Baffour Assasie-Gyimah and National Vice Chairman Kofi Attoh.

The NPP was represented by its National Chairman, Freddie Blay, and General Secretary John Boadu.



A communique issued by the Minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on behalf of the Ministry of National Security, said the meeting reviewed security during and after last year’s general elections and related matters.



“Both parties reviewed the security arrangements put in place for the conduct of the elections and expressed divergent concerns about the events that characterized the collation and declaration of the results,” it said.



“They called on the [Ghana] Police Service to improve upon the policing of election materials in future elections.”



They also called for thorough investigations into incidents at Odododiodoo, Savelugu, Ablekuma Central, Sefwi Wiawso and Techiman South constituencies.

“Regarding the ongoing election petition, all parties committed to the need to preserve the peace in the aftermath of the verdict by urging their supporters to exercise restraint and desist from any provocative acts that could undermine law and order.”



They roundly condemned secessionist activities of the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) “and committed themselves to the maintenance of the territorial integrity of Ghana”.



“The parties embraced the need to continue the political and security dialogue in the best interest of the country.”