NDC Primaries: John Mahama secures 99.1 percent to beat Kojo Bonsu in Ellembelle

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Correspondence from Western Region

Delegates of Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region have overwhelmingly endorsed former president John Dramani Mahama in the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.



The primaries which took place at AYA Community Center at Ampain and Santaso D/A school park on Saturday, May 13, 2023, gave former president John Dramani Mahama 1,346 votes representing 99.1 percent while former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu got only 3 votes representing 0.3 percent.



The total valid votes cast were 1,357 with 8 rejected votes.



The election ended in a peaceful manner without any form of confusion. It was supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ellembelle District.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who went unopposed as Ellembelle NDC parliamentary candidate took the opportunity to express his profound appreciation to the rank and file of the party for reposing confidence in him to lead the party for the 2024 elections.

"It is my firm conviction that supreme political power rests with the masses. I am therefore very humbled by the utmost trust and confidence reposed in me by the people as the singular candidate in the parliamentary primaries,” he said.



He, therefore, pledged his total commitment to maintaining the Ellembelle parliamentary seat for NDC come 2024.



"I now assume the meritorious honour as the leader of the NDC at the constituency level as laid out in the party’s constitution to lead the NDC to victory once again in December 2024 and I pledge to do so with hard work, teamwork and dedication from our teeming supporters and God’s guidance,” he stated.



"We will continue to work assiduously and with the greatest optimism, I believe we will consolidate the gains made over the years with a formidable front in the constituency," he added.



He thanked the constituency executives, branch executives and those who played key roles in his campaign activities.

"I convey my immense appreciation to our cherished delegates and party faithful in the Ellembelle constituency who have contributed to the success of the campaign," he acknowledged.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who is also the current Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament, seized the opportunity to commend the NDC delegates in Ellembelle Constituency for voting massively for former president John Dramani Mahama.



He was optimistic that former President John Dramani Mahama would recapture power from the NPP government in 2024.



He called on the rank and file of the party and other Ghanaians to trust in former president John Mahama by voting for him in 2024 to fix the economy.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is leading the Ellembelle NDC for the fifth time.

On his part, the constituency chairman for Ellembelle NDC, Kwame Mahama congratulated former president John Dramani Mahama on his victory as NDC 2024 presidential candidate.



I speak on this very day to congratulate His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his victory in the just-ended congress held nationwide in almost all the constituencies across the length and breadth of Ghana.



"Indeed, you're a true leader with good leadership skills, your innovative nature still remains unchanged, therefore children of our great fraternity, National Democratic Congress, NDC and the entire nation await your next victory as we all plan strategically ahead of elections 2024.”



He pledged to unite the rank and file of the party to rally behind former president John Dramani Mahama and Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah to win massively in the upcoming general elections in the area.



"Let’s use this opportunity to also inform all party members and executives that, work begins now towards elections 2024," he urged.

He urged Ghanaians not to make a mistake in 2024 to retain the NPP government.



"Please let me use your media to urge Ghanaians not to make another mistake by voting for the NPP in 2024, these people used lies in 2016 to win political power and today they have been exposed, they can't manage the economy, they have collapsed the economy, right now it is not easy to stay in Ghana, they will rebrand themselves in 2024 to come with lies again but I believe in Ghanaians they will not buy their lies.”



