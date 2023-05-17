0
NDC Primaries: Meet the 32 Parliamentary Candidates in Greater Accra region

NDC LOGO Fresh NDC flag

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Greater Accra Region, has listed the names of Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) elected in all 32 Constituencies.

The list was signed by Jerry Johnson, the Regional Communications Officer of the NDC.

The list of PCs elected as part of Saturday, May 13, 2023, presidential and parliamentary primaries are as follows:

1. Ada - Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

2. Ashaiman - Ernest Henry Norgbey

3. Shai Osudoku - Linda Akweley Ocloo

4. Ayawaso East - Naser Mahama Toure

5. Ayawaso North - Yussif Issaka Jajah

6. Ablekuma South - Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye

7. Ablekuma Central - Abdul-Latif Dan

8. Ningo Prampram - Samuel Nartey George

9. Adentan - Mohammed Adamu Ramadan

10. Madina - Lawyer Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu

11. Krowor - Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

12. Ledzokuku - Benjamin Narteh Ayiku

13. La- Dadekotopon - Rita Naa Odoley Sowah

14. Klotey Korley - Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings

15. Kpone Katamanso - Joseph Akueteh Tetteh

16. Tema East - Isaac Ashai Odamtten

17. Okaikoi North - Theresa Lardi Awuni

18. Sege - Daniel Keshi Bessey

19. Tema Central - Madam Ebi Bright

20. Tema West - Lawyer James Enu

21. Ablekuma North - Madam Awura Abena Aubynn

22. Dome Kwabenya - Madam Elikplim Akurugu

23. Domeabra Obom - Isaac Awuku Yibor

24. Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfrom - Felix Akwetey Okley

25. Weija Gbawe - Felix Odartey Lamptey

26. Anyaa Sowutuom - Emmanuel Adotey Allotey

27. Trobu - Dr. John Kofi Halm

28. Ayawaso Central - Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu

29. Okaikoi Central - Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu

30. Okaikoi South - Ernest Adomako

31. Ablekuma West- Rev. Kweku Addo

32. Amasaman - Sedem Kweku Afenyo

