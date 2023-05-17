NDC Primaries: Meet the 32 Parliamentary Candidates in Greater Accra region

NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Greater Accra Region, has listed the names of Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) elected in all 32 Constituencies.

The list was signed by Jerry Johnson, the Regional Communications Officer of the NDC.



The list of PCs elected as part of Saturday, May 13, 2023, presidential and parliamentary primaries are as follows:



1. Ada - Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe



2. Ashaiman - Ernest Henry Norgbey



3. Shai Osudoku - Linda Akweley Ocloo



4. Ayawaso East - Naser Mahama Toure



5. Ayawaso North - Yussif Issaka Jajah

6. Ablekuma South - Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye



7. Ablekuma Central - Abdul-Latif Dan



8. Ningo Prampram - Samuel Nartey George



9. Adentan - Mohammed Adamu Ramadan



10. Madina - Lawyer Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu



11. Krowor - Agnes Naa Momo Lartey



12. Ledzokuku - Benjamin Narteh Ayiku

13. La- Dadekotopon - Rita Naa Odoley Sowah



14. Klotey Korley - Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings



15. Kpone Katamanso - Joseph Akueteh Tetteh



16. Tema East - Isaac Ashai Odamtten



17. Okaikoi North - Theresa Lardi Awuni



18. Sege - Daniel Keshi Bessey



19. Tema Central - Madam Ebi Bright

20. Tema West - Lawyer James Enu



21. Ablekuma North - Madam Awura Abena Aubynn



22. Dome Kwabenya - Madam Elikplim Akurugu



23. Domeabra Obom - Isaac Awuku Yibor



24. Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfrom - Felix Akwetey Okley



25. Weija Gbawe - Felix Odartey Lamptey



26. Anyaa Sowutuom - Emmanuel Adotey Allotey

27. Trobu - Dr. John Kofi Halm



28. Ayawaso Central - Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu



29. Okaikoi Central - Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu



30. Okaikoi South - Ernest Adomako



31. Ablekuma West- Rev. Kweku Addo



32. Amasaman - Sedem Kweku Afenyo