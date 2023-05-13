0
Menu
News

NDC Primaries: Supporters in Gambaga-Nalerigu constituency exchange blows at voting center

Video Archive
Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region

Unhealthy scenes at the voting center in Nalerigu at the Senior High School as supporters clashed in a misunderstanding after a young man who is not a delegate decided to enter the conference hall to cast his vote.

It is not clear as to who the young man intended to vote for, hence, the voting scene outside the conference hall turned into a boxing arena between supporters of the two contenders.

The battle is between the incumbent Member of Parliament, Alhaji Baba Seidu Ussif, and a former DCE, Alhaji Adam Imoro.

Alhaji Adam Imoro served as a DCE under the late President Atta Mills and former president John Dramani Mahama respectively.

1,540 delegates from 168 polling stations across the Gambaga/Nalerigu constituency are expected to cast their votes in the ongoing NDC presidential and parliamentary primary elections.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: