NDC Primaries: Voting to elect parliamentary candidate for Damongo underway

Correspondence from Savannah Region,/b>
Voting processes to elect a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo constituency is currently underway.
The voting is taking place at the premises of the Assembly Hall of the Damongo Senior High School.
It includes the presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.
A total number of 313 out of 861 delegates have already voted as at the time of filing this report.
The immediate past Member of Parliament for the area, Adam Mutakilu and a private legal practitioner, Baba Sadique Zankawah are contesting to become the Parliamentary candidate for the constituency.
GhanaWeb can confirm that the process has so far been smooth with no qualms.
