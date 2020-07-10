Politics

NDC blames Akufo-Addo for death of KNUST SHS student

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Communication team member of the National Democratic (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nanegbe has blamed President Akufo-Addo for the demise of a final year student of KNUST Senior High School.

The students accused school authorities of not attending to the sick boy, who complained of a stomach upset during the day.



According to the students, out of fear that the boy may have contracted Covid-19, he was left unattended, and in the care of his colleagues for nearly three hours.



The NDC Communicator accused President Akufo-Addo for taking too many political decisions which are resulting in many deaths and increase in the coronavirus.

“President Akufo-Addo must be blamed for the death of the KNUST student and spike of coronavirus cases. This is because of the negligence of the government to put right measures in place to ensure the safety of the students,’’ Koku Mawuli Nanegbe told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



Koku Nanegbe opined that, "the president is not a listening president but should go back to put proper measures before reopening schools.’’



He stressed that "the authorities of KNUST SHS must not be held accountable because circumstances that led to the student’s death are the negligence and systematic failure at the Presidency.’’

