NDC can't extend Free SHS to private schools - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party

The Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has opined that the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) manifesto which was launched on Monday, September 7, 2020 is nothing to write home about.

According to him, the NDC cannot implement most of the promises it has made and therefore should not be given the nod come 2020 elections.



Speaking at the Launch of the People’s Manifesto, Flagbearer of NDC, John Mahama said the next NDC Government will make the Free Senior High School Programme better by ensuring that its numerous challenges are addressed, and higher standards introduced.



He said the NDC will expand the Free SHS programme to cover students in private Senior High Schools in underserved/deprived areas and also, abolish the double-track system.



Reacting to the above on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah, Nana Obiri Boahen said it is impossible for the NDC to make private schools free at the Senior High School level as promised in its manifesto.



“Personally, I think their manifesto is bad. If you say you will privatize private schools, I have a different view about it, because private schools are profit making centres, those who have it do it for profit, so if you say you will make the private schools free, will you provide free food for them or you will take the school fees of all the schools,? he quizzed.



He noted that the school fees of private schools differs and expensive unlike the public basic schools which have the same fees that are lower, buttressing his argument that the NDC cannot make private schools free for students.

“He cannot do it! it cannot be possible. It means he will have to pay all the teachers and pay the one who went for loan to build the facilities,” he said.



Nana Obiri Boahen explained that even with free SHS, some parents said they did not want it and opted to pay fees, adding that people were still building private schools because it was a business venture.



He also observed facilities at the public schools are not enough, suggesting that much attention is paid to such schools to make it enticing for parents to send their children from private schools to public schools.



Nana Obiri Boahen reiterated that the double track system is a good initiative.



“Double track can contain double number of the students who are given admission each academic year,” he added.



Meanwhile, he urged both parties, including the smaller parties not to engage in politics of insults but rather concentrate on their manifesto and campaign.

