1
Menu
News

NDC does not come anywhere close when it comes to management of the economy - Majority leader

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Majority Leader 450chamber Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has said despite the current economic crisis the country is facing, the NDC administration comes not where when it comes to the management of the country.

According to him, but for COVID-19, the Akufo-Addo government was transforming the economy as the country recorded growth of 7.0 percent with regards to ECOWAS GDP.

Speaking during his concluding debate on the 2023 SoNA, the majority leader said the Akufo-Addo government is performed better than the John Mahama administration as there was not COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war.

“Mr speaker in 2019 the ECOWAS GDP averaged 3.5 per cent under Akufo-Addo the economy grew by 6.5 per cent which means that in the first 3 years of Akufo-Addo’s administration before COVID-19 struck GDP growth at an average of 7.0 per cent as compared to your shambolic performance of 3.9 per cent.

“…Mr Speaker so the management of the economy you people (NDC) don’t come anywhere close.”

He added that the economy is bouncing back especially in the industry and manufacturing sector in registering 4.8 per cent growth in the last 3 years.

YNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Related Articles: