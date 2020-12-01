NDC is winning by a 20,000 margin in Ningo Prampram - Sam George

Sam George, Ningo-Prampram MP

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has claimed that the National Democratic Congress will emerge winners in his constituency by a 20,000 margin.

The Ningo Prampram constituency has been a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress since the days of E.T Mensah.



In the last general elections, Sam George defeated the New Patriotic Party’s Sylvester Tetteh by almost 11,000 margin.



With an increment in the new voters register, Sam George is now confident of beating the NPP by a 20,000 margin in both the parliamentary and presidential race.



“We won by 11,000, we’ve set a gap to win by 20,000 because 11,000 was the gap between us and the NPP so we are looking to do an excess of 20,000. We’ve set a target of 20,000 votes for President Mahama and myself so we’re excited,” Sam George told JoyNews on Tuesday, December 1st.



He added, “We’ve added a bit over 20,000 votes to our register. We know the work that went in to get the people to register, so we are quite confident that this election will see the cementing of a solid NDC majority in this constituency.”

The Ningo Prampram MP also accused the NPP of busing people living outside the constituency to register but maintains that the NDC’s vision is still on course.



“We are conscious of the fact that they bused people from outside to register but that doesn’t change the fact that majority of the people who registered to vote reside in this constituency, and they will make the choice,” Sam George said.



Watch video below



