NDC lawyer courts trouble as #AyineForContempt tops social media trends

Lawyer Dominic Ayine

A social media campaign has been launched to get National Democratic Congress Congress Legal Team Member, Lawyer Dominic Ayine cited for contempt over a comment he has made about the supreme court’s ruling on an application by the petitioner in the 2020 presidential Election Petition.

The petitioner, John Dramani Mahama today, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, had an application to reopen his case to enable him subpoena the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensa; dismissed by the court.



Reacting to the court's ruling in a press conference at the Supreme Court premise, Mr Ayine said "for the court to rule against our plea to subpoena Jean Adukwei Mensa is tantamount to a predetermined agenda to rule the case against the petitioner."



According to some social media users, the statement by Mr Ayine was contemptuous and thus he must explain to the bench why he should not be punished.



“For your information, the supreme court is a court of law and not the court of public opinion to be making wild allegations against the judges. Dr. Ayine is a disgrace #AyineForContempt,” @Melo_mylo wrote in a tweet.



Another twitter user, @MaameThis adding her voice to the campaign also wrote “The Supreme Court has to hold Dominic Ayine to a higher standard. He served as Attorney General before and must definitely set a better example. Patapaa no ad??so. He has to answer for the misguided utterances today. #AyineForContempt.”

Already Mr Dominic Ayine has been reprimanded by the head of the Supreme Court Panel, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah over what he said was disrespectful body language exhibited towards the bench.



Former Attorney General is deliberately ignoring the rule of law and focusing on his emotions and propaganda !!! All your counsel has been doing is long grammar with no backings in the law and you know that.. now you want to paint the judges black #AyineForContempt — MY President !!!! (@LiveYourlifeAK) February 16, 2021

The court must crack the whip.#AyineForContempt — The Prince Field (@KPOffei) February 16, 2021

If it favors him it's a fair ruling but if its slides to other sides the judges are bias Dr Ayini for you *Deputy Attorney General in Mahani's administration.#AyineForContempt — Team Melody (@TheteamMelody) February 16, 2021

Is Ayine the same lawyer who served under John Mahama? Wow!! #AyineForContempt — Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) February 16, 2021

The Supreme Court must crack the whip now cos the misbehaviour is getting out of hand#AyineForContempt — Larry Montana (@Larry_manaf1) February 16, 2021

Lawyer Ayine since last week kept scandalizing the court and he feels he's at liberty to do so. Okay, the contempt is getting hot so he should get ready . Sigh!#AyineForContempt — Ghanaba Manuel???????? (@nanakgyesi1) February 16, 2021

A former deputy attorney general



He's a disgrace to the bar #AyineForContempt pic.twitter.com/GL73WgVGdI — Adom Kofi Emmanuel???????????? (@adomkofiemma) February 16, 2021

Dr. Ayine is a true candidate for contempt.



He will pass with distinctions.#AyineForContempt — Team Melody (@TheteamMelody) February 16, 2021

If you ask me, the Supreme Court has had it easy with the NDC lawyers. Dominic Ayine continues to drag the name of the bench into the mud. He must be charged with contempt of court. #AyineForContempt — Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) February 16, 2021

Don't insult and twist the ruling of the Supreme Court judges when you meet the media. Dominic Ayine is losing his way. He was once an Attorney #AyineForContempt — Team Melody (@TheteamMelody) February 16, 2021

The SC is not a “Twapea” for you to use them to brush your teeth respectively,the Hon Dr Ayine must be cited for contempt for the words used against the bench this afternoon #AyineForContempt pic.twitter.com/9vrVElgjvd — ????????’???? ????????????????????????????????????(VONDEE)???????? (@ReestonJnr) February 16, 2021

My good friend Dr Ayine spoke like a typical NDC serial Caller after the court Proceedings.



His attack on the Supreme Court judges and Journalists was unnecessary.#AyineForContempt#ElectionPetition pic.twitter.com/wDUooYdHXU — Jojo Stephen (@JoJo_Steven1) February 16, 2021