NDC legal team needs regular therapy - Okoe-Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Bernard Oko Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Bernard Okoe-Boye has urged the Supreme Court to prescribe for the National Democratic Congress [NDC] legal team to seek the services of a therapist and a psychologist else they would continue to be guilty of several contempts of court.

According to the former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament, the petitioner’s case brought before the law court lacks a solid foundation to make a strong argument hence most of the ruling by the court would go against them.



Oko Boye’s remarks were in relation to Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine’s “predetermined agenda” comments after the dismissal of the petitioner’s motion to have his case reopened.



These are germane issues under the Constitution of Ghana and to reduce the petition into a single issue petition is rather unfortunate and smacks of a predetermined agenda to rule against the petitioner in this matter, " Dr Ayine, a member of John Mahama’s legal team in the 2020 election petition said after the Supreme Court dismissed former President Mahama's application to reopen his case to enable him to subpoena Madam Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson.



Dr Ayine’s comment has received a lot of backlash with many citing it as another contempt of court by the lawyer who has already been cautioned by judges.

However, for Oko Boye, if the court does not recommend the NDC legal team to see a therapist, most of the members in their legal counsel would be guilty of contempt of court.



“We need to have psychologist and therapist talking to the NDC team regularly,” Oko Boye said on the Good Morning Ghana Show on Metro TV



He added, “The reason I’m saying this is because their case is a bad case so a lot of rulings if not all will not go for them. So they need some therapy.”



“I watched Ayine when he was talking, this was a man who was emotionally charged and more of this will come. It is the case that is bad,” the former Deputy Health Minister said in humour.