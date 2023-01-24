10
NDC must organise internal debate for its presidential, parliamentary primaries – Koku Anyidoho

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor And John Dramani Mahama Race Leading contenders of the NDC presidential primaries

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has proposed that the party organises internal debates for aspirants of its presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Anyidoho, in a tweet, shared on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, said that the internal debates will offer delegates of the party the opportunity to listen to the various candidates in the primaries.

This, he said, will help the delegates to make an informed decision as to who they want to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.

"NDC has come out with the timetable for the Presidential Primaries & in the spirit of doing things anew to re-energise the base of the party & rekindle hope, there must be at least 2 internal debates between the aspirants for us to publicly assess them. They must face the cameras,” parts of the tweet read.

The largest opposition political party in Ghana, the NDC, has set Saturday, May 13, 2023, as the date to elect their flagbearer.

The party said they will also elect their parliamentary candidates for all the constituencies across the country on the same day.

This was announced by the NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey at a press conference at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

According to the General Secretary, both elections will happen concurrently in all 276 constituencies of the NDC instead of 275 as they recognise SALL as a constituency.

