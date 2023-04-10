NDC primaries: Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu no match for John Mahama – Kweku Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading GUIDE newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has tipped John Dramani Mahama to win the upcoming National Democratic Congress primaries slated for May 13.

The former president is seeking to lead the NDC as flagbearer into the 2024 elections, his fourth consecutive bid.



He comes up against former finance minister Kwabena Duffuor and former major of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu.



Baako in a radio discussion last week said the NDC race is a foregone conclusion unlike the case in the New Patriotic Party.



“It is good there is competition and I am sure each has their support base. There are more than five people and eventually they will come down to five, correct? It means there is going to be some competition,” he said of the NPP race.



“If I look at the other major contender which is the NDC … there, they have a catchweight contest. I say so out of respect for the other contenders, I could as well have said it is a no-contest at all.

“Out of respect, I won’t say it is a mismatch. It is a catchweight. It is obvious who will win and it is clear no one can defeat JM on that side,” he stressed.







In the case of the NPP race, contenders include Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko, Kennedy Agyapong, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.



The rest are a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, who is also the MP for Essikado-Ketan, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and a former Minister of State, D Kofi Konadu Apraku, who is also a former MP for Offinso North.