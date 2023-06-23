NDC's claim that we want Quayson out so NPP will allow same-sex marriages false – MP

LGBTQI+ flag

The Deputy Education minister and the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency in the central region Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has debunked assertions by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the government is seeking to remove Mr. James Gyakye Quayson so they would push against the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ law.

According to the lawmaker who is one of the bill’s sponsors, the NDC is spreading lies and propaganda to get residents to vote for them.



Ntim Fordjour stated at a durbar of chiefs and people of Assin Asempanaye that the NDC and their assigns, including former President John Dramani Mahama, are going around telling people that our candidate is involved in galamsey. These assertions are false. This isn’t the only lie they’ve told you. They have told you again that we want Gyakye Quayson out so that the NPP can have more MPs and approve LGBTQ rights.”



"I want to state right now that the claims are false. Gyakye Quayson is not even one of the MPs who sponsored the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill. The NPP is a conservative party that opposes same-sex practices because they violate our cultural values.

"Ghana under the NPP will never allow men to marry men or women to marry other women. This is the NPP’s position. When it comes to parliament, Gyakye Quayson is not among the MPs who are opposed to same-sex activities.”



The MP said that voting for Charles Opoku, the NPP’s candidate, would result in massive development for the constituents.



"After you have elected Charles Opoku as the MP for Assin North, we will assist him in bringing development to the area. He had started several projects even before becoming an MP. ”Vote for him, and you will not be sorry,” he urged.