NDC should’ve made peace with Rawlings – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Founder of the Danquah Institute and leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) should have settled their differences with their founder before his sudden demise.

According to Gabby Otchere-Darko, the NDC humiliated and to an extent rejected their founder because he at a point had dissenting views about decisions leadership of the party made.



Speaking during a campaign launch in Wa Central Mr. Otchere-Darko said the recent attempts initiated by the NDC to celebrate the fallen leader should have been done when he was alive.



“They (NDC) should have made peace with him (Rawlings) and his family when he was alive. Don’t denigrate him when he is alive and turn to celebrate him when he is dead for your selfish ends,” he said.



He maintained that the NDC is only up and about in their bid to honour the legacy of the former president because they want to use him to canvass vote ahead of the December 7 general elections.

“…And now that he is dead, they want to use him to resurrect their dying campaign and they are calling him a hero”.



The NDC organized a vigil to honour the late Jerry John Rawlings on Sunday November 15, 2020.



Shortly after, the party has announced a probity and accountability march scheduled to take place on November 26, 2020.



“The party believes that it is imperative at this time to rally Ghanaians to uphold and respect the principles of probity and accountability enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, even as the nation prepares for the December 7 Polls,” General Secretary of the party noted in a statement.