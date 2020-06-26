NPP Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman dead

Politics Fri, 26 Jun 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Ashanti regional NPP’s 2nd vice Chairman, Mr. Sam Cudjoe has passed on.
The NPP official, according to sources died after a short ailment.
Sam Cudjoe had been a long-serving Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, before rising to become the 2nd Vice Chair.
More soon….
Source: Kasapa FM
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- I 'fed' Mahama’s brother, when he was ‘neglected’ - Chairman Wontumi
- I still believe NPP won 2012 elections-Sammi Awuku laments
- Oti NPP Chairman presents motorbikes to facilitate party activities
- John Mahama always being misled by liars and bogus informants – Sammi Awuku
- NPP gives NDC 7 days to name one youth policy
- Read all related articles