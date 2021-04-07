NPP Loyal Ladies in Bole honours DCE

Bole District Chief Executive Madam Veronica Alele Herming

A group called “NPP Loyal Ladies” in the Bole-Bamboi constituency of the Savannah Region has presented a plaque to the Bole District Chief Executive Madam Veronica Alele Herming, for her contribution to the development of the area.

Madam Veronica Alele Herming thanked the group for their support and hardwork over the years and also recognising all that she has done in the area.



“I’m happy with the plaque the ladies have given me because they recognised my work..in fact they wanted to do it publicly but I suggested they do it privately," she said.

The DCE after receiving the award promised to do more for the area since she owes them a lot in terms of development and as a daughter of the area.



She urged the women to continue to work very hard since their support in every endeavor leads to development.