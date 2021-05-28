NPP, NDC MPs file separate private members' motions on electoral violence, security recruitments

Parliament was adjourned on May 27, 2021

Parliament adjourned early on Thursday morning, 27 May 2021, due to the leadership’s resolve to stand down four private members’ motions for further consultation and deliberation.

Minority MPs Haruna Iddrisu, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, Mahama Ayariga, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Alhassan Suhiyini and James Agalga were calling on the house to investigate the inappropriate interference of state security agencies in the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections and the violence that caused the death of seven people.



They were also demanding investigations into the recruitment procedures of state security agencies between 2013 and 2020 to establish the level of transparency and fairness of the processes to make consequential recommendations.



On the other side of the aisle, Majority MPs Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Frank Annor-Dompreh, Samuel Atta Akyea and Osei Bonsu Amoah also filed private members’ motions for the house to investigate alleged interferences by some members of the security agencies and vigilante groups during and after the 1993 presidential and general elections, which led to injuries and loss of lives.



They also filed for the investigation of the ethnic, gender and other sectional backgrounds of persons recruited into the security forces since January 1993 to establish the level of ethnic, regional and gender balance in the recruitment and appointment of such public officers and make appropriate recommendations.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the leadership of the house had decided to have further consultations for appropriate harmonisation of the motions in order to carry the entire house along.



He believed the issues contained in the motions are germane, therefore, the need to have a common approach to see how to crack in the motions.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu noted that they have engaged with the Majority Leader and will, collectively, work to enhance the theme and the text in order to have a better appreciation of the motion.



He was of the view that there was the need to probe the deaths of the December 7, 2020, polls as well as other security excesses and infractions that happened in all past presidential and parliamentary elections and, therefore, acquiesced to the deferment of the motions.



Earlier, the Majority Leader laid the annual report of the Ministry of National Security for the year-ended 31 December 2019, on behalf of the National Security Minister.



He also laid the request for a waiver of import duties, import VAT/GETFund Levy, Import NHIL, ECOWAS Levy, EXIM Levy, Special Import levy amounting to $527,685.79 on behalf of the Minister of Finance.



The tax waivers are on materials and equipment to be procured under the Support Agreement between the Government of Ghana, Cascade Development Company Limited and the Gold Coast Resorts International Limited to redevelop the Accra Racecourse to include a five-star hotel, shopping mall, office and residential buildings.



Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who presided, subsequently adjourned the house to today, Friday, May 28, 2021, after which the members proceeded to a joint caucus meeting.