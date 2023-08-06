NPP Primaries: Alan, Bawumia, Joe Ghartey, Ken Agyapong, and Addai-Nimo will sail through – Lecturer predicts

A senior lecturer at Central University, Dr. Okyere Ankrah, has named five candidates he thinks can make it to the final phase of the New Patriotic Party’s delegate congress slated for November 4, 2023.

Dr. Okyere Ankrah’s probable list of five candidates consists of, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong; Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimo.



Notable exclusions were the former minister for Food and Agriculture, Afriyie Akoto, and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



In an interview with Okay FM on the Ade Akye Abia, the senior lecturer asserted that the five candidates he has disclosed are well positioned among the candidates ahead of the super delegates congress.



“The first five candidates likely to cross to the next stage in the upcoming super delegates congress would be Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Bawumia, Joe Ghartey, and maybe Addai Nimo,” he revealed.



Dr. Okyere Ankrah’s justification for the exclusion of Boakye Agyarko from his top five candidates stems from the fact that he is not popular within the New Patriotic Party due to his honesty.

“Boakye Agyarko, no one should get me wrong, he is the most intelligent among all the candidates. He came from the Bank of New York in America to serve the nation. It's difficult for an African to rise to that level. Looking at his policy direction and discussion, he is the best person with the ideas to develop the country but he is not popular within the NPP because he speaks the truth,” he said in Twi.



On Dr. Afriyie Akoto, he said “Dr. Afriyie Akoto will not make it to the top five. He is not popular in town, he won’t succeed. With the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, the food was purchased for the project, but it was not harvested by the ministry. Would those living afar have come to the ministry to purchase the products? Certainly not.”







He added that “candidates who will lose will affiliate themselves with the five candidates who made it based on their relationship with the individual.”



BS/DA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:







