NPP Primaries: Grassroots not impressed with works of incumbent MPs – Kwesi Pratt

The Editor-in-Chief for the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, says it's possible the grassroots were not impressed with the works of their incumbent MPs hence their rejection.

Incumbent MPs including Ahmed Arthur, Nana Akua Afriyie, Vincent Sowah Odotei, Okyem Aboagye, Joe Mensah, Ama Sey and Kennedy Kankam lost their bids to contest the December 7 polls.



The NPP conducted its Parliamentary Primaries in some constituencies across the country.



In an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kwesi Pratt Jnr said if the grassroots is not impressed with your works, it will be very difficult for them to re-elect you.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr also bemoaned the issue of security personnel taking part in elections.



A similar incident happened in Navrongo Central where the constituency executives stopped a police officer from casting his ballot in the primary.



The officer (name withheld) is a delegate but had the opportunity to train and serve the Ghana Police Service this year.

