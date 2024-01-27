NPP Primaries: Roni accuses Ursula Owusu of camping Ablekuma West delegates

The only challenger to the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Roni Kwesi Nicol, has accused the MP of camping New Partiotic Party (NPP) delegates of the constituency in the ongoing primaries.

Speaking to journalists at Ablekuma West primaries voting centre, the Liberty Party, Roni Kwesi Nicol alleged that most of the delegates have not started trooping in because they are being camped by the other side who are trying to induce them.



He also said that some of the delegates who are in are also being denied entrance because they do not have accreditations contrary to the arrangement made.



“I don’t know what is going on myself I think some of the delegates don’t have accreditation. So, we are wondering why some have and some don’t.



“And most of them are being camped at Christian Home which I was told was against the rules. A lot of the delegates have been camped and we are waiting for them to be released,” he said.



The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NPP, Daniel Parker Odarlai France, who is incharged of the Ablekuma West primaries has denied the allegations made by Roni.



He said that the parliamentary candidate hopeful was only making frivolous allegations because he was getting desperate.

Some 1108 delegates are expected to vote in the Ablekuma West primaries.



The incumbent MP and Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, faces stiff competition from his sole contender, Roni Kwesi Nicol, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the State Housing Company.



Watch a video of his remarks below:











