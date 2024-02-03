NPP delegates warn of consequences over delay in holding Akuapem South primary

File photo

The indefinite postponement of Akuapem South parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has sparked apprehension, and anxiety among party members, creating an atmosphere of political uncertainty.

A group calling itself Concerned Members and Polling Station Executives of the NPP are demanding that the primary be held no later than February 7, 2024, to avoid consequences on the party.



The parliamentary primary of the NPP in Akuapem South constituency in the Eastern Region initially scheduled for January 27, 2024, was officially postponed by the party on January 25, due to the withdrawal of Member of Parliament Osei Bonsu Amoah, leaving contenders Eric Apeadu Yeboah former Aide of the MP, Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah to fiercely compete for the coveted seat.



Amoah’s withdrawal, citing personal and national interests, ignited speculation about political manoeuvres which he succeeded in achieving by getting the MCE for the area Frank Aidoo who filed his nomination disqualified from the race to give a competitive advantage to his former aide.

The MCE however filed his nomination with a petition that should be included in the contest should OB Amoah step down.



Addressing the media in Aburi on February 2, 2024, the Concerned Members and Polling Station Executives of NPP raised concerns over the delay in conducting the primary stating that it has created fear, panic, and uncertainty while escalating operational costs for aspirants.



The group wants the party to urgently hold the parliamentary primary no later than February 7, 2024, to enable the party to prepare adequately to campaign and retain the seat.