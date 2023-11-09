NPP parliamentary primaries will be the real showdown – Lecturer

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere, a political scientist and lecturer at the University of Cape Coast has stated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ‘showdown’ will play out in the February 2024 parliamentary primaries.

He made the statement when he spoke to the media about the recent NPP Presidential primaries which elected Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2024 general election.



Dr Otchere also stated that the February parliamentary primaries could pose a big challenge to the party and the leadership of Dr Bawumia, adding that if things are not handled well, the party could crack further.



“The governing NPP could face internal cracks if the leadership of Dr Bawumia does not handle affairs well,” he said.

Dr Otchere also argued that the MPs who supported Dr Bawumia while their constituents voted for Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, would still have to align themselves to the Vice President to avoid being challenged in the party’s February 2024 parliamentary primaries.



“So, I have dubbed it the real show-down for unity or disunity in the party in February next year, because the parliamentary position will not be easy.



“So, if the leadership of Dr. Bawumia is not careful the party will crack even more” he said.