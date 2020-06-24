Politics

NPP polling station executive murdered

A polling station executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kubekror in the Wassa East district has been murdered by an unknown assailant.

The 50-year-old Madam Mary Adade was allegedly murdered in her room last week Friday.



The younger brother of the deceased, Mr. Isaac Kwaku Boateng a.k.a. W.O. who confirmed the incident said he heard a knock on his door on Friday, June 19, 2020, and when he opened, he saw his niece (daughter of the deceased) screaming ”please uncle, someone is killing my mother”, so I should rush and rescue her.



According to him, he ran into his sister’s room to see whether what the niece told him was true.



He said after entering the room, he saw the sister lying helplessly with a severe head injury.



Mr. Boateng told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they rushed the sister to the Church of Christ Hospital at Ateiku for medical treatment but after a medical examination, they were referred to the Twifo Praso hospital for treatment.

However, Mary Adade died on our way to the Twifo Praso Hospital.



He indicated that the assailant used a club to hit the sister in the head.



Meanwhile, the niece who he said witnessed the incident has also gone missing.



He revealed the young girl who was with them at the Atieku Hospital told them she was going to urinate but has since not been found.



The mother of the deceased, Auntie Adjoa has described the death of her daughter as wicked, shocking and has prayed the persons who committed the offence is arrested and prosecuted.

