NPP primaries: Boakye Agyarko sends strong caution to ‘mafia gang’

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Boakye Agyarko

A New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Boakye Agyarko, has warned the party against allowing some individuals to manipulate the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries for their interests.

In a piece titled “THE NPP TIMETABLE FOR PRIMARIES; LET US FOR ONCE STRIVE TO GET IT RIGHT” Mr Agyarko raised concerns about the handling of issues related to the selection of a date for the party’s primaries.



According to him, while the party’s constitution remains explicit on when the election of a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates should be held, any attempt to alter such provision should rather be in the collective interest of the party and not in pursuant of any selfish interest.



He noted that individuals who have made it their case to engage in sinister ventures against other members of the party during such elections must take a cue from the history of the NPP and past events of the party.



“It is better to be put into constitutional structures and only relax them by special resolutions as and when the matter becomes self-evident, and not vice versa.



“For those who have made it their game to ‘mafia’ opponents, both at the parliamentary and presidential primaries, they ought to think hard and pin their eyes to the lessons of history and our own track record- a record that firmly resists ossified dictatorship and impisitionists.



“Our elders say, ‘sɛ wo tietia obi deɛ so hwehwɛ wo deɛ a, wo renhunu’, to wit, if you trample on what belongs to others in search of what may legitimately be yours, you will never find it.

It is also said that, ‘those who destroy others to succeed will surely meet destruction at the gate of their own success,” he wrote.



The NPP is, later this year, expected to conduct primaries for its parliamentary and presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



Ahead of the primaries, the likes of Mr Agyarko and other figures have expressed their interest in putting themselves up as parliamentary and presidential candidates.



Meanwhile, the party is yet to announce an official date for the elections.



GA/DA