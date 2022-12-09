NPP race: Keren Acheampong descends on Maurice Ampaw over calls for Ken Agyapong’s disqualification

Justice Keren Acheampong, an assistant to the legal team of Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has descended on private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw.

Lawyer Ampaw recently made a call on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to disqualify the Assin Central MP from contesting in the party's upcoming flagbearer contest.



According to Maurice Ampaw, the outspoken MP must be disqualified for his pronouncements and actions against some state institutions, including the judiciary.



But speaking in an interview on Oman Channel, Keren Acheampong cautioned Maurice Ampaw to desist from his constant attacks on the MP in pursuit of projecting his favoured candidate in the upcoming contest.



According to Keren Acheampong, the actions of Maurice Ampaw are being influenced by his association with the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, who is pushing the agenda of another flagbearer hopeful.



"Lawyer Maurice Ampaw should ask his Chairman Wontumi when he came into the NPP. When did they come into politics? Now Maurice Ampaw thinks he can attack Kennedy Agyapong because of his interest."



"I don't know what he has to show for his law practice. The only thing he has show is his pursuit of frivolous cases such as Chairman Wontumi and Afia Schwarzenegger. Senior lawyers in this country have to their credit big cases they have dealt with. They don't sit in the media space to talk and brag but this man is always all over the place trying to bring Kennedy Agyapong's name into disrepute. Where was he when Kennedy Agyapong was fighting to help the NPP come to power?" He questioned.

Accusing Maurice Ampaw of engaging in dirty politics, Mr. Acheampong urged the public to ignore his attacks against Kennedy Agyapong while warning that their camp would not tolerate any such attacks on the MP.



In his call to the NPP leadership to disqualify Kennedy Agyapong, Maurice Ampaw said the Assin Central MP, based on his actions, is not fit to be a flagbearer of the NPP.







"Ken Agyapong, once you insult a judge, you have insulted my profession. I can't forgive; I will not vote for you; you can't be my flagbearer. We need flagbearers who will be responsible enough to learn to be humble.



"…when it comes to vetting, as to who should stand for the NPP (in the upcoming election), you have to disqualify Ken Agyapong on so many grounds and one of the groups is that he is anti-judiciary.



"I'm just being honest with you because if someone wants to be a flagbearer and the person is on record insulting a judge, on record saying that there would be a coup, how do you qualify such a person?" He said in Twi.

But responding to his accusation, the assistant to Kennedy Agyapong's legal team said Maurice Ampaw is only "exhibiting hypocrisy borne out of the threat" the Assin North MP poses to their candidate.



"You dare drag Kennedy Agyapong's name. He will not respond to you personally, but some of us will come out and tell you our mind. Because we know you are a hypocrite. You sat on TV and said Kennedy Agyapong should be vice president. All of you want Honourable Kennedy Agyapong to declare his support for your candidate, but that will not happen today or tomorrow," he fumed.







GA/FNOQ