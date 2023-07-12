NPP will perform better than opposition regardless of who the flagbearer is – Pianim

Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim

Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim, has stated that regardless of who emerges as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party will outdo the works of the opposition parties.

The renowned economist explained that all the 10 flagbear hopefuls of the NPP have the prerequisites to lead Ghana into lasting good fortunes.



Kwame Pianim, who is also a leading member of the NPP, added, while speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, that the elders of his party believe in all of its 10 candidates.



"We encourage all of them to sell themselves, and not to talk about other people. The party is not for personal aggrandizement of one person. Any of the NPP candidates, as far as we [elders] are concerned, will perform better in terms of our philosophy and our outlook of life than anybody from the other side,” he said.



On the question of why he was present at Kwabena Agyei Agyepong's campaign launch on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the elder of the NPP explained that he was only there to support the former just like he does the other nine.



"I hope the founding members of the party and all the elders will support all the 10 people who are offering themselves as flagbearers. I was there to encourage Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, just like I’m encouraging all the others to come out and sacrifice to lead the nation.

“It’s not easy to be a flagbearer, these young people will go round the country and spread the message. They are the ones who are going to energise the people at the party base. Hopefully, to give them confidence not to lose hope in the political system. It’s the only thing we have, to go and fight and preserve the democratic dispensation, free press, civil liberties that we want at a hard cost to a lot of people,” he added.



Meanwhile, the NPP has cleared all of its 10 aspiring presidential candidates to prepare for the Super Delegates Congress slated for August, 2023.



NPP delegates will vote in that congress to reduce the number of presidential aspirants from 10 to 5.



This will be followed by polls in November 2023 where the substantive presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections will be decided.



ABJ/AE