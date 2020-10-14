NPP won't legalise okada but we’ll provide a better alternative – Sammi Awuku

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has announced his party’s decision to provide a more decent job for okada riders.

Based on this, he admonished the riders not to fall prey to the deception of their opponent on the legalization of their business as stated by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama



He averred that Mahama cannot be trusted on his promise as it was during his administration that the operation of the okada business was banned.



Speaking at a meeting with the okada riders and their leadership in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Mr Awuku said: “NPP government is not promising to legalize okada but we will offer a better alternative to the okada business to enable the many Ghanaian youths who are into the okada business to get decent work…Mahama cannot be trusted because it was during his administration that the okada business was banned from operations in the country in 2012.”



Sammi Awuku also made known that the NPP government will offer an opportunity for okada riders to acquire cars and pay in instalment as an alternative to the okada business.

He added that the youth would also be enrolled in various government job sectors such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO or security services, particularly those with the necessary qualifications.



The meeting with the okada riders and their leaders was to give them room to voice their challenges as well as their expectations from the government.



Their grievances, Mr Awuku said, will be addressed by the government.