NSMQ 2020 winners from PRESEC record 8As in 2020 WASSCE

2020 NSMQ winners Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, Benjamin Quansah Nketsiah and Isaac Gyamfi

Winners of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have excelled in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The three contestants of the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon), Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, Benjamin Quansah Nketsiah and Isaac Gyamfi – recorded eight As in the examination.



This was announced by the official Twitter account of the PRESEC-Legon Alumni group.



“Congrats to all Presec-Legon boys who passed the 2020 WASSCE and special congrats to our NSMQ winners Daniel Gakpetor, Isaac Gyamfi, Benjamin Quansah Nketsiah and all the NSMQ 2020 team for getting 8As. You’ve made us proud,” the tweet read.



PRESEC-Legon beat Adisadel College and Opoku Ware Senior High School in the grand finale of the competition to clinch their sixth NSMQ title, the most won by any school in the history of the competition.

They won the contest with 36 points while Adisadel and Opoku Ware School had 31 points and 21 points respectively.



2020 WASSCE results



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the provisional results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Friday, November 13, 2020.



According to WAEC, the subject results if 2,383 candidates have been cancelled for engaging in collusion, bringing foreign material to the examination hall and tearing part of their question papers to solicit assistance.