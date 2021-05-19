NUGS calls for investigation into alleged suicide of final year JHS student

National Union of Ghana Students

Newly-elected executives of the National Union of Ghana Students have called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of a final year Senior High School student alleged to have committed suicide.

Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a student of the Miracle Senior High School at Barkoniaba in the Bono Region, was found hanging in the school’s dining hall by her colleagues on Monday, May 18, 2021, at about 9:30 PM.



Newly-elected executives of the Union, in a statement, extended their condolences to the family of the deceased.



“We commiserate with the family and call for a detailed investigation to reveal the cause of the death of the deceased student and punish the perpetrators of the crime,” part of the statement read.



The Union also urged authorities of the school, as well as friends of Leticia, to cooperate with security personnel during investigations.

“We beckon the authorities of the school as well as her mates and friends to cooperate fully with security personnel as we call for a detailed forensic investigation into the matter. We, however, admonish the public not to take the laws into their hands but allow for a peaceful investigation process as tempers are currently high,” the statement continued.



According to the House Mistress of the school, a note was found next to the lifeless body of the 16-year-old.



The note read: “This world is full of sorrow, I can’t live anymore,”