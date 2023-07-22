Netizens roast Cecilia Dapaah over press statement as stolen money saga intensifies

Cecilia Dapaah, Sanitation Minister

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has come under intense criticism and backlash from internet users following a viral circulation of a statement signed by her indicating she would be addressing the inconsistencies surrounding public discussions of a theft case involving her domestic workers at her Abelemkpe residence.

The reactions from netizens were an outright dismissal of the statement. Most users who reacted to the statement on social media indicated they needed no other explanations and that they are able to draw conclusions from the information available, while others mocked her for her inability to check the inconsistencies with the spelling of her name in the statement she released.



The minister is reported to have called for the arrest and prosecution of her domestic staff who allegedly stole monies including $1 million dollars, €300,000, several cedis and other items from her private residence.



The matter has sparked public concerns including the Minority Caucus in Parliament calling for her dismissal.



Check out reactions to her statement





this statement is empty oo, she should tell the public the truth or keep mute ????????????‍♂️ — Dr. Rashid Alhassan (@Dr_Rashidd) July 22, 2023

Y3mp3 details bia. Kakra naa y3 — Michael Lord Gyan (@mlgyan_) July 22, 2023

The only noticable inconsistencies is in the spelling of her own name; Cecelia and Cecilia ???? #TheKeyPoints — A-Jay????️ (@nyavorx) July 22, 2023

See de noticeable inconsistencies pic.twitter.com/cdR3S5Whik — Zoore Bryt Murphy (@BrightZoore) July 22, 2023

She's guilty asf. If she genuinely made that money she would be dropping some receipts and offering tangible reasons by now — Chief_Omezogbezo I (@TheAgbeko) July 22, 2023

EAN/BB