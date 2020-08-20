Regional News

Nkwanta South BECE candidates receive mathematical sets from NPP PC

File photo: The donation comes ahead of the 2020 BECE

Madam Sherifea Sekyere Tijani, Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Nkwanta South Constituency has presented 1,891 Mathematical sets to candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the area.

She said her gesture formed part of her commitment to contribute to the pursuit of quality education enterprise in the area.



She entreated the students to use the few days available to them to tighten the rest of the loopholes to place them in good stead to pass the BECE once and for all.



Madam Tijani asked them to avoid panicking but be resolute as the questions would be the normal things they have studied or answered before and expected them to come out in flying colours.



She appealed to the candidates to eschewed examination malpractices to avoid the cancellation of their papers to enjoy the free Senior High School.

Madam Tijani told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that her gesture was to bear some of the demands on parents as a corporate responsibility.



The Parliamentary Candidate was accompanied by Mr Asunaba K, Owusu, Nkwanta South Party Secretary, Mr Robert Avedzida, Presiding Member, Mr Mohammed Abu Party Organiser and Mr Bright Lewah, Nkwanta District Supervisor of Education,



The candidates expressed their profound appreciation to Madam Tijani for her kind gesture.

